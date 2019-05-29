Titans sign DL Frank Herron

The Titans waived Dee Liner on Tuesday to illustrate that there’s more than just having the right name at play in determining who will make up their defensive line this year.

They filled Liner’s roster spot on Wednesday. The team announced the signing of defensive lineman Frank Herron.

Herron went undrafted out of LSU last year and signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent. He spent time on Seattle’s practice squad before returning to New England and remaining on their practice squad through Super Bowl LIII. He was dropped from the 90-man roster when the Patriots brought linebacker Jamie Collins back to the squad.

Herron had 67 tackles, six tackles for loss, two sacks and three forced fumbles while in college.