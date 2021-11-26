Titans sign DeShone Kizer to their practice squad

With backup Logan Woodside presumably out this week on the COVID-19 list, the Titans have made a move to solidify their quarterbacks heading into Sunday’s game against New England.

Tennessee announced that the team has signed DeShone Kizer to its practice squad on Friday.

Kizer has previously spent plenty of time with the Titans. He joined the club’s practice squad last November and remained with Tennessee on a futures deal for 2021. He was released in early August.

Kizer has not played in a regular-season game since 2018, when he appeared in three contests for Green Bay. A Browns second-round pick in 2017, Kizer started 15 of Cleveland’s 16 games in its 0-16 season. The other was started by Kevin Hogan, who is currently on Tennessee’s practice squad and is likely to be elevated for Sunday’s game as Ryan Tannehill‘s backup.

Kizer also spent time with the Raiders in 2019 and 2020.

The Titans also announced that the team has placed tight end Austin Fort on the practice squad COVID-19 list.

