Titans to sign Daniel Brunskill to a two-year contract

The 49ers’ loss is the Titans’ gain.

New Titans General Manager Ran Carthon has poached another player from his former team. Versatile offensive lineman Daniel Brunskill has agreed to terms on a two-year contract with Tennessee, his agents at Summit Athletes announced.

The Titans offensive line is undergoing a makeover. They released left tackle Taylor Lewan and center Ben Jones, and right guard Nate Davis left for the Bears. Tennessee agreed to terms with Andre Dillard, who could start at left tackle.

Brunskill, 29, played 519 offensive snaps last season despite starting only two games. That was 58 percent of the team’s offensive snaps.

He played right guard, center and right tackle in four seasons with the 49ers.

Brunskill started every game in 2020 and 2021.

In his career, he has appeared in 61 games with 42 starts.

The Titans also have nabbed linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair from the 49ers.

