Titans sign Christian DiLauro to practice squad, lose Takkarist McKinley to Rams

The Tennessee Titans made a few moves on their practice squad on Wednesday after having one of their players poached from it.

The Los Angeles Rams have signed outside linebacker Takkarist McKinley off the Titans’ practice squad. McKinley joined Tennessee’s practice squad late last week.

With an open spot, Tennessee inked offensive tackle Christian DiLauro to the practice squad. DiLauro appeared in two games for the Titans last season but failed to make the initial 53-man roster out of training camp in 2022.

The Titans may need more help at the tackle position after left tackle Taylor Lewan suffered what is reportedly feared to be a season-ending injury.

Tennessee is already being ravaged by injuries much like they were in 2021, with nine players currently on the injured reserve list after the Titans placed two more players on it Wednesday.

The Titans also have two players on the PUP list and a lengthy injury report.

Tennessee Titans vs. Las Vegas Raiders Week 3 injury report: Wednesday

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire