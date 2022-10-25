The Titans are set to add a veteran wide receiver to their roster.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that they are signing Chris Conley off of the Chiefs’ practice squad. There’s no word on a corresponding move.

Conley was a 2015 third-round pick by Kansas City and he returned to the team after playing for the Texans in the first two games of the season. The Titans play the Texans this weekend.

Conley spent four years with the Chiefs and two years in Jacksonville before joining Houston in 2021. He has 213 catches for 2,807 yards and 15 touchdowns over the course of his career.

Robert Woods, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Kyle Philips, and Cody Hollister are the current wideouts on the 53-man roster in Tennessee.

Titans to sign Chris Conley off Chiefs practice squad originally appeared on Pro Football Talk