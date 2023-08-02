Titans sign C Jimmy Murray, waive WR Jacob Copeland

The Tennessee Titans added some much-needed depth to the offensive line on Wednesday when they signed center Jimmy Murray.

In a corresponding roster move, Tennessee parted ways with rookie wide receiver Jacob Copeland.

Murray, a former undrafted free agent out of Holy Cross, has spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs, New York Jets, Baltimore Ravens, and Jacksonville Jaguars since entering the league back in 2018.

Murray also spent a brief period on the Titans’ practice squad back in 2021.

However, Murray has suited up in just two regular season games in his NFL career, both with the Chiefs during his rookie season.

Now that he’s signed, it’s time to shift his focus toward trying to carve out a role on this football team, although that may be an uphill battle, to be perfectly honest.

Tennessee’s newest offensive lineman has already defied the odds by making it to the NFL as a former walk-on at Holy Cross, and he will try to do so once again as a member of the Titans.

The odds may be against him, but the opportunity for Murray is undoubtedly there for the taking if he’s able to seize it over these next few weeks.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire