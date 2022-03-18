The Titans are closing out the week with a couple of signings.

The team announced that they have re-signed cornerback Buster Skrine and running back Jordan Wilkins. Both players joined the team during the 2021 season.

Skrine had 17 tackles and an interception in six games with the team. He added a tackle in their playoff loss to the Bengals.

Skrine also played one game for the 49ers last season. He has also played for the Bears, Jets, and Browns since entering the league in 2011.

Wilkins signed to the practice squad in December and played in the regular season finale. He also played four games with the Colts and appeared in 45 games for Indianapolis over the previous three seasons.

Titans sign Buster Skrine, Jordan Wilkins originally appeared on Pro Football Talk