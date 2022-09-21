Titans sign Andrew Adams, Terrance Mitchell; place Chris Jackson, Trenton Cannon on IR

The Titans announced a handful of roster moves on Wednesday.

Kick returner Trenton Cannon and defensive back Chris Jackson were both placed on injured reserve. The Titans filled the open roster spots by signing defensive backs Andrew Adams and Terrance Mitchell.

Adams was on the Steelers practice squad. He had 110 tackles, six interceptions and a forced fumble in 57 games for the Buccaneers over the last four seasons. Adams also spent his first two NFL seasons with the Giants.

Mitchell was signed off of New England’s practice squad. Mitchell spent the 2021 season with the Texans and has also played for the Browns, Chiefs, Cowboys, and Bears since entering the league as a Dallas seventh-round pick in 2014.

