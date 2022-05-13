Titans sign 17 undrafted free agents

The Titans signed veteran defensive lineman DeMarcus Walker this week and they will also have three undrafted rookies trying for roster spots.

Ohio State defensive tackle Haskell Garrett, Maryland defensive tackle Sam Okuayinonu, and Texas A&M defensive end Jayden Peevy are among the 17 undrafted free agents who have joined the roster in Tennessee.

Garrett had 22 tackles, seven tackles for loss, and 5.5 sacks on his way to making the All-Big Ten first-team at Ohio State last season while Okuayinonu had 55 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, and six sacks at Maryland. Peevy had 43 tackles and six tackles for loss at Texas A&M.

Cornerback Tre Swilling is part of the group as well. The son of former NFL star Pat Swilling played at Georgia Tech.

The Titans also signed Houston linebacker David Anenih, Rutgers cornerback Tre Avery, Sacred Heart running back Julius Chestnut, Minnesota linebacker Jack Gibbens, South Dakota State safety Michael Griffin II, SMU guard Hayden Howerton, Air Force wide receiver Brandon Lewis, USC tackle Jalen McKenzie, Baylor offensive lineman Xavier Newman-Johnson, SMU wide receiver Reggie Roberson, Culver-Stockton offensive lineman Andrew Rupcich, Iowa kicker Caleb Shudak, and Colorado State punter Ryan Stonehouse.

