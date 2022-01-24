Titans sign 11 players to futures contracts

Two days after being eliminated in the AFC divisional round of the playoffs, the Tennessee Titans locked up 11 players to futures contracts.

The list of players includes:

S Jamal Carter

OL Christian DiLauro

TE Austin Fort

OL Derwin Gray

QB Kevin Hogan

WR Cody Hollister

LB Joe Jones

WR Mason Kinsey

OL Daniel Munyer

OL Jordan Roos

LB Tuzar Skipper

All 11 players were part of the practice squad this season, with Cody Hollister playing in three games. The Arkansas product reeled in four catches for 33 yards, called upon for the oft-injured Julio Jones and A.J. Brown.

Wide receiver Mason Kinsey became the first player from Division III Berry College to sign an NFL contract when he inked a deal as an undrafted free agent with the Titans over the summer. He suited up for just one game this season against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7 but didn’t see the field.

Quarterback Kevin Hogan played his collegiate football at Stanford and was signed to the Titans practice squad in mid-November after the Carolina Panthers signed Matt Barkley to their roster.

The futures contracts will become effective at the start of the new league year on March 16.

List