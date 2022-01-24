Titans sign 11 players to futures contracts
Two days after being eliminated in the AFC divisional round of the playoffs, the Tennessee Titans locked up 11 players to futures contracts.
The list of players includes:
S Jamal Carter
OL Christian DiLauro
TE Austin Fort
OL Derwin Gray
QB Kevin Hogan
WR Cody Hollister
LB Joe Jones
WR Mason Kinsey
OL Daniel Munyer
OL Jordan Roos
LB Tuzar Skipper
All 11 players were part of the practice squad this season, with Cody Hollister playing in three games. The Arkansas product reeled in four catches for 33 yards, called upon for the oft-injured Julio Jones and A.J. Brown.
Wide receiver Mason Kinsey became the first player from Division III Berry College to sign an NFL contract when he inked a deal as an undrafted free agent with the Titans over the summer. He suited up for just one game this season against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7 but didn’t see the field.
Quarterback Kevin Hogan played his collegiate football at Stanford and was signed to the Titans practice squad in mid-November after the Carolina Panthers signed Matt Barkley to their roster.
The futures contracts will become effective at the start of the new league year on March 16.
