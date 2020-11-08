Titans shut down Nick Foles and the Bears

How bad was Bears quarterback Nick Foles today? So bad that if Mitchell Trubisky were healthy, Foles probably would have been benched.

But Trubisky was out with a shoulder injury, so the Bears stuck with Foles, who was terrible in a 24-17 loss to the Titans. Although Foles’ final numbers didn’t look bad, the Bears really didn’t start moving the ball until garbage time, after the Titans had an insurmountable fourth quarter lead.

Their third consecutive loss drops the Bears to 5-4, and a team that had legitimate playoff aspirations a few weeks ago suddenly doesn’t look like a safe bet to make the playoffs at all.

The Titans’ offense wasn’t great either, but it didn’t need to be with the defense shutting the Bears down and also getting a 63-yard touchdown on a fumble return by Desmond King, who just arrived in a trade with the Chargers.

Tennessee snapped a two-game losing streak and is now 6-2 and appears to be the favorite to win the AFC South. This defense is good, but unfortunately won’t get to play against Foles every week.

