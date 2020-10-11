Titans shut down facility, again

The NFL’s COVID-19 bubble is bursting, and the only way to fix it will be to use a bubble.

Tuesday’s Bills-Titans game has been thrust into uncertainty given Sunday’s announcement by the Titans that the facility once again has been shut down.

“This morning we learned that a staff member tested positive,” the team said in a statement. “We have temporarily closed our facility and are in communication with the league on the next steps.”

It’s unclear what the next steps will be. And it’s hard to imagine the Titans hosting Buffalo in two days.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the new positive was generated by a coach. That makes 12 players and 10 non-players for the Titans, a total of 22 employees who have tested positive.

The NFL and NFL Players Association have investigated the situation in Tennessee, and many in league circles believe that unprecedented punishment could be coming. The fact that the positive cases are still coming won’t help Tennessee’s cause.

Meanwhile, the only way to help the NFL’s cause remains the creation of a home-market bubble. The sooner the league and union accept this, the sooner all 256 games can be salvaged.

