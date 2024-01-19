Titans set to interview Brian Johnson Friday

The Titans are set to continue their head coaching search by speaking with Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Johnson will interview with the team on Friday. The Titans are also expected to interview former Stanford head coach David Shaw and Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn in the coming days.

Johnson interviewed with the Falcons this week and the Panthers also requested an interview with him. He spent two years as the quarterbacks coach in Philadelphia and took over as the Eagles' offensive coordinator in 2023 after Shane Steichen became the head coach of the Colts.

Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik, Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, Raiders interim coach Antonio Pierce, Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, and Panthers offensive coordinator Thomas Brown have also interviewed with the Titans.