Titans set to hold joint practices with Seahawks in 2024

Ahead of their 2024 preseason contest in Week 2, the Tennessee Titans and Seattle Seahawks will hold joint practices with one another in Nashville.

The Titans announced the plans on Tuesday. There will be two sessions and they will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 14, and Thursday, Aug. 15, at Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville. The times for the practices were not immediately revealed.

Once the two teams wrap up their joint practices, they’ll do battle a few days later on Saturday, Aug. 17, at Nissan Stadium for what will be the second preseason contest for both teams.

The Titans last held a joint practice in 2023, when they did so with the Minnesota Vikings. Tennessee was also supposed to practice with the New England Patriots, but that was called off after a Patriots player suffered an injury in a preseason game.

The last time the Titans held a joint practice in Nashville was in 2022, when they hosted the Arizona Cardinals.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire