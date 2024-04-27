Titans sent contingent to Houston to meet with T'Vondre Sweat a week before draft

The Titans wanted T'Vondre Sweat, but after the disaster-of-a-pick in Isaiah Wilson by the previous administration in 2020, they also had to be certain the Texas defensive tackle wasn't a high-risk pick.

The Titans did their homework on Sweat, who was arrested for driving while intoxicated earlier this month. The team used a top-30 visit on him, visited with him shortly after that, and then sent a contingent to meet with Sweat and his family. General Manager Ran Carton, head coach Brian Callahan, assistant G.M. Anthony Robinson and defensive line coach Tracy Rocker flew to Houston a week before the draft.

"We really got to know him as a person and what the expectations would be for us if he was here," Carthon said, via Terry McCormick of titaninsider.com. "We had some tough conversations while we were there, tough conversations not only with him but tough conversations with his family in the room with the understanding that it’s going to take all of us, just like it would be with any other player.”

A police affidavit indicates Sweat’s blood-alcohol concentration was 0.105 percent, more than 25 percent over the legal limit, after a two-car wreck in the early morning hours of April 7.

It did not hurt his draft stock, with the Titans taking Sweat in the second round (38th overall).

Carthon said Sweat "recognized his mistake and the part that he played in it.”

Sweat still faces possible NFL punishment under the Personal Conduct Policy.

“They believed in me, and I was ready to ride the road and go to Tennessee,” Sweat said. “I felt great about it when they came down to Houston to meet with me and my mom, and I knew they believed in me and they seen something in me that when they told me they were coming. I was excited just to let them know who I truly am and what I’m all about.”

Sweat, who had 45 tackles, eight tackles for loss and two sacks last season for the Longhorns while winning the Outland Trophy, is being counted on to replace Teair Tart in the middle of the Titans defensive line.