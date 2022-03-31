Titans select Treylon Burks in Mike Tannenbaum’s mock draft

At this point, the expectation is that the Tennessee Titans will take either a wide receiver or offensive lineman with their first-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft, with a smaller chance that the selection will be a quarterback.

In a recent mock draft by former NFL general manager and current ESPN analyst, Mike Tannenbaum, he has the Titans going with the position fans want most at No. 26 overall: wide receiver.

Tannebaum pegs Arkansas wideout Treylon Burks to the Titans. Here’s his take on the selection:

The Titans released Julio Jones. They traded for Robert Woods, but he is returning from a knee injury. A.J. Brown is entering a contract year. You get the point. The team has a lot of questions at the receiver position. Burks is 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds, and he plays a physical style. Ryan Tannehill would love to have someone like him in the red zone, and I think he’s a perfect fit for the Titans.

Of all the wide receivers who could realistically be around with the 26th pick, Burks might be my favorite.

At 6-foot-2, 225 pounds, Burks won’t blow you away with speed (although he’s no slouch in that department), but he is a strong, physical receiver who can shed tacklers and pick up yards after the catch, just like A.J. Brown. He also shines in contested catch situations, making him a great end-zone target and 50/50 playmaker overall.

On top of all that, the Arkansas product can line up on the outside or in the slot, giving the Titans’ offense seemingly unlimited options in the passing attack when you also consider the versatility of Brown and Robert Woods.

Opposing defenses will get all they can handle physically if the Titans are running Burks, Brown and running back Derrick Henry out there every Sunday. Make it happen, JRob.

