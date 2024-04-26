Titans select Texas DT T’Vondre Sweat at No. 38

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Titans drafted Texas defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat with the No. 38 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Sweat won the Outland Trophy, given to the best college football interior lineman. He was also a unanimous first-team All-American.

Last season at Texas, Sweat played in all 14 games with eight starts and finished with a career high with 45 tackles, 18 solo tackles, eight tackles for loss, two sacks, four pass breakups and one blocked kick. He also had a 2-yard touchdown reception.

