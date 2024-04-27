Titans select Sweat on day two of NFL Draft

T'Vondre Sweat was selected from the University of Texas [Getty Images]

The Tennessee Titans chose defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat in the pick of the selections on day two of the NFL Draft.

After quarterbacks dominated the picks on day one, teams shifted their focus to defence on day two.

The Titans had the sixth pick on Friday in Detroit, selecting the 22-year-old Sweat from the University of Texas.

Sweat, who is 6ft 4ins and weighs 366lbs, said: "I can play good at 366lbs. My coach said this past season, ‘Yeah, you played great, but you could have played better at 355lbs or 350lbs.' If I go to 355lbs, 350lbs, most likely I'll be a Hall of Famer."

The Titans' decision to select Sweat came after the American was arrested on 7 April on suspicion of drink-driving. He was later released on bail.

Elsewhere, the Buffalo Bills used the first pick of the second round to select Keon Coleman, a wide receiver from Florida State.

The Los Angeles Chargers, who had the second pick, chose wide receiver Ladd McConkey while the Atlanta Falcons went for defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro in the third slot.