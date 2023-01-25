Titans select Paris Johnson Jr. in Mel Kiper’s first mock draft

While we’re still very early in mock draft season, there have already been multiple that peg Ohio State offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. to the Tennessee Titans in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft.

Now, we have ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr., who also has the Titans taking the Ohio State product at No. 11 overall in his first mock draft. Here’s what he had to say about the selection:

The Tennessee offense was a mess this season, which resulted in the firing of coordinator Todd Downing. General manager Jon Robinson was also let go, and you have to think Robinson’s inability to get the offensive line up to par contributed to it. Longtime left tackle Taylor Lewan has played just 20 games over the past three seasons and could be an offseason cap casualty. There might be an opening on the left side. Johnson played guard for the Buckeyes in 2021 but moved to left tackle in 2022, and he was tremendous. He will be a plug-and-play starter in the top 15 picks.

I love this pick for multiple reasons.

It’s almost a foregone conclusion the Titans will cut Lewan, who the team simply cannot depend on to be its left tackle in 2023 after injury issues the last few years.

Johnson, who is considered by many to be the best offensive lineman in this draft, would give the team a potential franchise left tackle for years to come, and he should be able to make the immediate impact the Titans desperately need, as Kiper notes.

Also, the 6-foot-6, 315-pound lineman can play multiple positions, so if it doesn’t work out at tackle he still has options. Make no mistake, though, the Titans will want and need him to work out at left tackle if he is drafted.

Here’s more information on Johnson, per our own Shaun Calderon, who has been doing a slew of prospect profiles on Twitter, something he will continue to do leading up to the 2023 NFL draft. Highly suggest checking them out.

