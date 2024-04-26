Titans select OT JC Latham in the 1st round of the 2024 NFL draft

The Tennesse Titans had to think quickly when the Los Angeles Rams snatched up Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt just two picks ahead of them in the 2024 NFL draft. Most pundits had Alt making his down to the Titans but they quickly pivoted and selected massive Alabama offensive tackle JC Latham as opposed to a top wide receiver like Rome Odunze.

Latham was something of a forgotten guy among the top offensive prospects in the 2024 NFL draft. Even among offensive tackles, guys like Alt, Taliese Fuaga and Olu Fashanu were getting all the press but aside from Alt, no player had better 2023 film than Latham.

The addition of Latham gives Tennessee a dominant, powerful run blocker on the edge who can just swallow up edge rushers. The Titans still need to add a playmaker at receiver but this wide receiver class is much deeper than offensive tackle and the Titans made the right choice.

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire