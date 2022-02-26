Titans select EDGE, TE in Draft Wire’s 3-round mock

In the latest three-round mock draft from Draft Wire’s Luke Easterling, the Tennessee Titans take an edge rusher and tight end with their first two selections in the 2022 NFL draft.

In Round 1, Easterling has Tennessee taking Michigan EDGE David Ojabo. Here’s his take on the pick for the Titans:

“Even if the Titans are able to re-sign Harold Landry, they could still use a younger edge rusher on the opposite side if Bud Dupree can’t be counted on long-term. While his Wolverine teammate Hutchinson stole the headlines, Ojabo had a dominant 2021 campaign of his own, and would be a steal this late.”

While Ojabo is no doubt an intriguing prospect after tallying 11 sacks last year, chances are the Titans won’t be in the market for an edge rusher this early — and perhaps not at all — if Harold Landry in retained.

Easterling’s second pick for the Titans is Iowa State tight end Charlie Kolar, who, in our opinion, is a much more realistic pick for Tennessee.

The Titans need an upgrade at the tight end spot, and preferably with a player who is more well-rounded than the one-dimensional options they had in 2021.

Kolar showed his receiving chops last season with 62 catches for 756 yards — both career-highs — and six touchdowns. He isn’t a flashy or explosive option by any means, but is a good outlet in the short-to-intermediate area.

The 6-foot-6, 255-pound tight end has some work to do as a blocker, but The Draft Network calls him an “active and willing participant,” which is a good start for Kolar entering the next level.

