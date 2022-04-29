Titans select CB Roger McCreary with 35th overall pick

With the 35th overall pick (third round) in the 2022 NFL draft, the Tennessee Titans have selected Auburn cornerback Roger McCreary. This is a shocking pick to say the least, as cornerback wasn’t high on the Titans’ list of needs.

After the pick of McCreary, the Titans have now taken five cornerbacks in the last three drafts — Kristian Fulton, Chris Jackson in 2020, and Elijah Molden and Caleb Farley in 2022 — with four of them being selected in the third round or higher when you include McCreary.

McCreary does bring some versatility as a player who can play inside or out, although the Titans figure to be covered in both spots – and quite possibly for the long haul – with Fulton and Farley on the outside, and Molden in the slot.

This tells us that the Titans either don’t have full confidence in Farley, who has medical concerns after a pair of torn ACLs (one in college, one in the pros in 2021) and a history of back surgeries, or perhaps the team is considering moving Molden to safety down the road.

After this pick, the Titans have eight more selections in the 2022 NFL draft, including a pair of picks in the third, fourth, fifth, and sixth rounds. The Titans do not have any selections in the seventh round.

Related

Report: A.J. Brown wanted out, stopped talking to Titans weeks ago Titans' Ryan Tannehill has yet to reach out to Treylon Burks Titans' Treylon Burks makes franchise history, but get ready to feel old

List