Titans select Broderick Jones in Bucky Brooks’ first mock draft

Now that we’re slowly inching toward the new league year, the release of mock drafts is only going to grow more rampant as the months pass.

As always, everyone from fans and media members alike has an opinion on what they think each team should do when draft weekend rolls around.

NFL Network’s Bucky Brooks is the latest analyst to put on his general manager hat as he tries to predict each pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft.

When it comes to his Titans prediction, he has the team selecting the offensive tackle with arguably the most upside in the entire draft, Georgia’s Broderick Jones.

Brooks’ reason for the selection is quite simple and relatively obvious, stating:

The Titans must upgrade the offensive line to resume playing power football with Derrick Henry running the rock.

Jones is an athletic specimen that would be a welcome addition to a Titans offensive line that can currently use all the help it can get.

According to Pro Football Focus, the Georgia product finished his final collegiate season with the following grades and stats:

Overall grade: 78.2

Two-year average grade: 78.5

Pass Blocking: 84.1

Run Blocking: 71.7

Zone blocking: 72.9

Gap Blocking: 61.4

Run Block snaps: 463

Pass Block snaps: 470

Hurries: Seven

Quarterback hits: Two

Sacks allowed: Zero

Story continues

Related

Steve Spurrier recalls time with Titans GM Ran Carthon at Florida Titans' 2022 receiving TDs leader another example of how bad offense was Ex-Titan Kevin Mawae to become next head coach at Lipscomb Academy

List

Titans' winners and losers from 2022 season: Defense

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire