Titans see the challenge ahead in Bills QB Josh Allen: ‘He’s that guy’

The Tennessee Titans have plenty of reason to be confident against the Buffalo Bills in Week 2. The past two times these sides have faced off, the Titans won.

That doesn’t mean Tennessee is going to take Buffalo lightly.

Especially quarterback Josh Allen.

Allen, one of the NFL MVP favorites, started 2022 on the right foot. He helped the Bills route the defending champion Los Angeles Rams, 31-10, in Week 1.

The Titans know that and the acknowledgment starts from the top.

“I have a lot of respect for Josh and what he does, the command that he has, his toughness, his physicality and not only that but just his arm talent. It’s a huge challenge on the road,” Tennessee head coach Mike Vrabel told the team’s website.

Linebacker Rashad Weaver echoed his coach. Allen’s athletic ability is what pops.

“He’s a great athlete, freak athlete,” Weaver said. “He uses all the things he’s blessed with–His size, his speed, his ability to get out of the pocket to extend the plays. That’s where he really shows out and makes plays happen.”

Again, the Titans do have reason to be positive. One of their best defenders is lineman Jeffery Simmons.

He’s confident that Tennessee’s D-line has it in them to be the reason Allen stalls.

“I think you have to be more cautious (facing Allen),” Simmons said. “That’s how he wants to play the game. He wants to get outside and look for receivers down the field.”

“I think that’s our challenge this week, constrict that pocket, assault the middle of the pocket, make our edge guys–make it easier for them,” he added.

But of course, the Titans won’t just be focusing on Allen. He is not alone. There are plenty of playmakers around him doing their jobs as well.

Namely, receiver Stefon Diggs was mentioned by linebacker Bud Dupree.

“Josh Allen is who he is. He’s that guy, so we’ve got to make sure we contain him and put a lid on top of him. (Stefon) Diggs on the outside, a lot of guys making plays for him,” Dupree said. “They all like to get involved.”

Story continues

The Bills will hope Allen & Diggs earn this respect on Monday.

Related

PFF: Bills offensive line drops in rankings following Week 1 Bills QB Josh Allen says he 'didn't take a big hit' vs. Rams (video) Jordan Phillips: The Bills 'let me be me'

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire