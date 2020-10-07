Titans’ second positive test this morning now considered inconclusive

A report indicated two Titans players received positive COVID-19 tests Wednesday morning. The Titans, though, placed only receiver Corey Davis on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday afternoon.

So what about the second player?

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports the second positive test the Titans had currently is “considered inconclusive.”

The player still is going through the process to figure out if it was truly a positive test or a false positive.

The Titans have 11 players and nine staff members diagnosed with COVID_19. They previously placed defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, receiver Adam Humphries, cornerback Kristian Fulton, outside linebacker Kamalei Correa, defensive lineman DaQuan Jones, fullback Khari Blasingame and long snapper Beau Brinkley from the 53-man roster on the COVID-19 list, along with tight end Tommy Hudson and receiver Cameron Batson from the team’s practice squad.

Practice squad cornerback Greg Mabin went on the COVID-19 list before the Week Three trip to Minnesota.

