What Titans are saying about Texans ahead of Week 11 matchup

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ryan Sikes
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel’s message to his team this week was quite simple in that they need to have a sense of urgency against the Houston Texans (1-8) on Sunday.

The Titans come into their Week 11 matchup tied for the league’s best record, and they’ve been doing it without their best player in Derrick Henry.

However, last week’s victory over the New Orleans Saints was in every sense of the word “ugly.” If not for two missed extra points by the Saints, who knows how that one turns out.

Titans safety Kevin Byard offered similar sentiments when speaking with the media on Wednesday.

“I look at it like we’re out ahead. It doesn’t mean we’ve got to start losing games or get comfortable and be like, ‘well, we got ourselves a lead.’ No. We got the lead now, let’s keep it going,” he said adamantly. “Why not go further? Why not go undefeated the rest of the year? I think that’s the mentality you have to have. Because at the end of the day, we are in new territory as far as being the top seed.”

Aside from Byard’s comments, here’s what else the Titans are saying ahead of their game with the Texans.

Vrabel on needing to give Texans the same respect as any other team

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Vrabel on Texans QB Tyrod Taylor

AP Photo/Matt Patterson

Titans on having an increased sense of urgency against Texans

Jan 3, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) calls a play at the line of scrimmage against the Houston Texans during the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Titans Kevin Byard on not sleeping on the Texans

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Byard on not getting too comfortable

Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports

1

1

Recommended Stories