What Titans are saying about Texans ahead of Week 11 matchup

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel’s message to his team this week was quite simple in that they need to have a sense of urgency against the Houston Texans (1-8) on Sunday.

The Titans come into their Week 11 matchup tied for the league’s best record, and they’ve been doing it without their best player in Derrick Henry.

However, last week’s victory over the New Orleans Saints was in every sense of the word “ugly.” If not for two missed extra points by the Saints, who knows how that one turns out.

Titans safety Kevin Byard offered similar sentiments when speaking with the media on Wednesday.

“I look at it like we’re out ahead. It doesn’t mean we’ve got to start losing games or get comfortable and be like, ‘well, we got ourselves a lead.’ No. We got the lead now, let’s keep it going,” he said adamantly. “Why not go further? Why not go undefeated the rest of the year? I think that’s the mentality you have to have. Because at the end of the day, we are in new territory as far as being the top seed.”

Aside from Byard’s comments, here’s what else the Titans are saying ahead of their game with the Texans.

Vrabel on needing to give Texans the same respect as any other team

.@Titans HC Mike Vrabel on keeping their edge vs the @HoustonTexans. pic.twitter.com/0rlO8Yq6lH — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) November 17, 2021

Vrabel on Texans QB Tyrod Taylor

Vrabel: @HoustonTexans QB Tyrod Taylor can scramble, can mix in the RPO. He has won games in this league. We have to be good on the edges. He can also tuck it and make you pay. @Titans — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) November 17, 2021

Vrabel on what it takes to defend Tyrod Taylor. #Titans pic.twitter.com/eLz3VhMShh — AtoZSports Nashville (@AtoZSports) November 17, 2021

Titans on having an increased sense of urgency against Texans

#Titans' Vrabel: Message this week is increased urgency, didn't feel it was there enough last Sunday on coaching or playing level. — John Glennon (@glennonsports) November 17, 2021

#Titans HC Mike Vrabel on the message this week, have urgency, something he said they didn’t really have last week: pic.twitter.com/CRuh1Z8orV — Kayla Anderson (@KaylaAndersonTV) November 17, 2021

How handle when on paper a game is such a mismatch? #Titans coach Mile Vrabel says he’s not sure who draws up those papers: pic.twitter.com/rnIpnFO6gr — Teresa Walker (@TeresaMWalker) November 17, 2021

Titans Kevin Byard on not sleeping on the Texans

Kevin Byard highlights why the #Titans can’t sleep on the Texans. pic.twitter.com/P1YpsD7mKQ — AtoZSports Nashville (@AtoZSports) November 17, 2021

Byard on not getting too comfortable

