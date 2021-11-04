What Titans are saying about Rams ahead of Week 9 matchup

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ryan Sikes
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

During Wednesday’s press conferences, much of the discussion involved the Tennessee Titans’ addition of running back Adrian Peterson.

The 36-year-old was signed to the practice squad on Monday, and he is expected to be elevated to the active roster at some point.

Peterson will have a short duration to get ready for a formidable opponent in the Los Angeles Rams on “Sunday Night Football.” He might be expected to get the bulk of the carries while Derrick Henry is sidelined after having foot surgery on Tuesday.

“It’s a huge addition being able to add Adrian [Peterson],” Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill said. “Obviously, the career he’s had up to this point– unbelievable. Watching him back at Oklahoma and his whole career in this league has been spectacular. A guy who has experience who likes to run physical, like Derrick [Henry] does, is definitely going to be helpful.”

Given the mileage and lack of familiarity with the Titans ‘ system, Peterson likely won’t be the only running back getting touches on Sunday, as Jeremy McNichols should also be involved on the ground for Tennessee.

Aside from touching on the signing of Peterson, Tannehill and other members of the Titans spoke about their upcoming opponent.

Titans on the Rams' offense

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Titans on the Rams' defense

Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

Ryan Tannehill on facing Von Miller

Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Rodger Saffold on facing his former team

Syndication: The Tennessean

Jeffery Simmons on getting pressure on the Rams

Photo by Silas Walker/Getty Images

1

1

Recommended Stories