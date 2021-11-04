What Titans are saying about Rams ahead of Week 9 matchup

During Wednesday’s press conferences, much of the discussion involved the Tennessee Titans’ addition of running back Adrian Peterson.

The 36-year-old was signed to the practice squad on Monday, and he is expected to be elevated to the active roster at some point.

Peterson will have a short duration to get ready for a formidable opponent in the Los Angeles Rams on “Sunday Night Football.” He might be expected to get the bulk of the carries while Derrick Henry is sidelined after having foot surgery on Tuesday.

“It’s a huge addition being able to add Adrian [Peterson],” Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill said. “Obviously, the career he’s had up to this point– unbelievable. Watching him back at Oklahoma and his whole career in this league has been spectacular. A guy who has experience who likes to run physical, like Derrick [Henry] does, is definitely going to be helpful.”

Given the mileage and lack of familiarity with the Titans ‘ system, Peterson likely won’t be the only running back getting touches on Sunday, as Jeremy McNichols should also be involved on the ground for Tennessee.

Aside from touching on the signing of Peterson, Tannehill and other members of the Titans spoke about their upcoming opponent.

Titans on the Rams' offense

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Vrabel: @RamsNFL QB Matthew Stafford is at the top of all the statistical categories, has great arm talent, moves well in the pocket @Titans — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) November 3, 2021

#Titans' Vrabel: Mentions that Kupp and Woods are not only great receivers, but great run blockers — not just talking about blocking DBs either. — John Glennon (@glennonsports) November 3, 2021

Kevin Byard says the playaction passing game from the #Rams is even more dangerous because of the big arm that Matthew Stafford has. #Titans pic.twitter.com/HwkD8I6BX2 — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) November 3, 2021

Story continues

Titans on the Rams' defense

Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

Ryan Tannehill on #Rams defense: They've got playmakers all over the place. — Terry McCormick (@terrymc13) November 3, 2021

Ryan Tannehill on facing Von Miller

Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Ryan Tannehill says he and Von Miller had great times together at Texas A&M. Has a ton of respect for him. Loved watching Miller play but didn't love facing him. #Titans — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) November 3, 2021

#Titans' Tannehill: Re Von Miller to Rams, "Talk about the timing!" … They were teammates at Texas A&M . — John Glennon (@glennonsports) November 3, 2021

Talk about timing! #Titans QB Ryan Tannehill says he can’t say he’s looking forward to facing his former #Aggies teammate Von Miller who’s now with the #Rams. (Fix typo. It’s cold today!) — Teresa Walker (@TeresaMWalker) November 3, 2021

Rodger Saffold on facing his former team

Syndication: The Tennessean

#Titans Rodger Saffold on facing his former team this week. It's the biggest game because it's the next game. pic.twitter.com/E8qckok8u6 — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) November 3, 2021

Rodger Saffold on former teammate Aaron Donald: “His bag of tricks is extremely large.” — Joe Rexrode (@joerexrode) November 3, 2021

Jeffery Simmons on getting pressure on the Rams

Photo by Silas Walker/Getty Images

Jeffery Simmons on what it will take to get pressure against the Rams. pic.twitter.com/AOF7ASEJQO — AtoZSports Nashville (@AtoZSports) November 3, 2021

1

1