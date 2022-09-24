What Titans are saying about Raiders ahead of Week 3

The Tennessee Titans and Las Vegas Raiders will meet at Nissan Stadium in Nashville in Week 3 in a battle between two teams that have started the season 0-2.

Make no mistake about it, this is a must-win game for both teams, as making the playoffs following an 0-3 start is very difficult to do. The Raiders have even less margin for error because of the tough division they play in.

If the Titans want to avoid an 0-3 start, they’ll have to do it against a Raiders offense that features some impressive weapons, and a defense that features two talented pass-rushers that could give Tennessee’s O-line fits.

In the week leading up to Sunday’s game, the Titans spoke about those topics and more in their daily pressers. Here’s a look at what head coach Mike Vrabel and other players had to say about their upcoming opponent.

Note: Quotes are courtesy of Raiders.com and the Associated Press.

HC Mike Vrabel on Raiders' special teams

AP Photo/Adrian Kraus

“They’ve got probably the best collection of specialists in the league. Their kicker’s fantastic. Not only is Mack Hollins producing when they throw to him when everybody else is doubled, he’s their best special teams player.”

Vrabel on Raiders' offense

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

“Tremendous skill – [Davante] Adams, [Darren] Waller and [Hunter] Renfrow, [Josh] Jacobs. [Derek] Carr makes it all work. His communication, his operation at the line of scrimmage.”

Vrabel on WR Davante Adams

AP Photo/John Locher

“He just gets open a lot, whether there’s two guys on him. He’s always open when its single coverage. Intermediate route runner, vertical threat. He’s got great release, plays with different speeds, got great play strength. He’s fun to watch when you’re not preparing for him.”

DC Shane Bowen on Raiders' offense

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

“They’ve got playmakers and they’ve got a guy that can get it to them.”

QB Ryan Tannehill on Raiders' defense

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

“Talented edge players that they have between Chandler [Jones] and Maxx [Crosby] on the other side. Guys who play fast, they’re long, they’re active, they play hard and they’re disruptive. Definitely have to be aware of those guys and have a plan for them.”

Story continues

OC Todd Downing on QB Derek Carr

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

“Derek is one of those guys that is a perfectionist, a pleaser. He wants to try to improve at every turn. It was really fun coaching him in a manner of which he always wanted more. He always wanted the next thing. He always wanted the next drill. … As a player, a very dedicated player. As a man, an even more impressive human being.”

Vrabel on LB Jayon Brown

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

#Titans HC Mike Vrabel: @JayonBrown12 looks like he is healthy, active and athletic for the @Raiders. Happy for him – I enjoyed coaching him — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) September 21, 2022

RB Derrick Henry on Raiders' defense

AP Photo/Adrian Kraus

“They do a lot of different things,” Henry said. “They switch up a lot, give you a lot of different fronts. You might have something on one series and a whole ’nother defense on another series. So, just watch a lot of film on these guys. We’ve got to prepare for them because they do so many different things.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire