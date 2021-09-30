What Titans are saying about Jets ahead of Week 4 matchup

These next two weeks are very winnable games for the Tennessee Titans, with the team facing the winless New York Jets and Jacksonville Jaguars. However, these matchups are easily overlooked, which can lead to them being blemishes on a team’s overall record.

We learned on Wednesday that the Titans could be without wideouts A.J. Brown and Julio Jones for Sunday’s matchup with the Jets.

Tennessee will probably lean on their bread on butter in running back Derrick Henry, but the franchise still has capable role players at wide receiver in Chester Rogers and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine.

The Titans may also get a look at wide receiver Josh Reynolds, who was a healthy scratch last week against the Colts, and fellow wideout Marcus Johnson, who was designated to return from IR on Wednesday.

Defensively, this game feels like a great matchup for the Titans’ front-seven to get after Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson, who has been sacked 15 times already. The Jets’ offensive line ranks as the worst in the league through the first three weeks, allowing a 38.5 percent pressure rate.

That said, the Titans cannot commit unnecessary penalties or continue to turn the ball over at the rate they have been going. Turnovers and not taking New York lightly were common themes this week.

Here’s a look at what the Titans have been saying about the Jets ahead of Week 4.

Titans on Jets' defense

.@ryantannehill1: Turn on the tape and watch the @nyjets on defense and it's not hard to get ready. We have a lot of respect for what they do and how they play @Titans — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) September 29, 2021

Vrabel: The @nyjets have one of the best defensive fronts we'll face this year. @Titans — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) September 29, 2021

Vrabel: It's tough to go on the road and win, records don't mean anything. We have to show up ready to play vs the @nyjets @Titans — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) September 29, 2021

Tannehill says it won’t take much cheerleading to get the #Titans ready to go Sunday, not after looking at that #Jets defense — Teresa Walker (@TeresaMWalker) September 29, 2021

Tannehill on Jets’ pass rush: “They get after the quarterback. They have size, they have quickness, they have strength. Those guys are coming to play.”

Titans on facing former teammate Corey Davis

Titans’ Kristian Fulton on facing former teammate Corey Davis this week: pic.twitter.com/HTmxAV4XvN — John Glennon (@glennonsports) September 29, 2021

Tannehill on seeing Corey Davis: “So much respect for him as a player and a person. As a friend, I miss having him around and look forward to seeing him.” #Titans — 104-5 The Zone (@1045TheZone) September 29, 2021

Byard: “Corey Davis is an incredible athlete…going to be a little bit weird…it’s exciting. He’s a good friend and a good teammate as well.” #Titans — 104-5 The Zone (@1045TheZone) September 29, 2021

Titans' Rashaan Evans on Jets' offense

Ben Jones stressing the importance of not overlooking Jets

Titans HC Mike Vrabel on facing a winless Jets team

#Titans Vrabel on taking on a winless NY Jets team: pic.twitter.com/e0MgHGF1Mh — Kayla Anderson (@KaylaAndersonTV) September 29, 2021

