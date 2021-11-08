What Titans said after Week 9 victory over Rams

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mike Moraitis
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

After a dominant upset win over the Los Angeles Rams, Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel and select players reacted to their impressive Week 9 result.

The most interesting quote comes from Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown, who got into it with Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey on a few occasions on Sunday night.

It wasn’t Ramsey’s trash talk that got to Brown, but rather the “dirty little stuff” after the play. Both Ramsey and Brown were flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct after one of their scuffles.

“I don’t mind the chirping, but little things after the play, little dirty stuff, I’m not going for it,” Brown said, per Joe Rexrode of The Athletic. “I’m not trying to fight nobody. But I’m not taking no (expletive), though. … He has my number if he wants to see me. That ain’t no threat.”

Now, a look at what the rest of the Titans had to say about their Week 9 victory.

Mike Vrabel

Syndication: The Tennessean

A.J. Brown

Syndication: The Tennessean

Kevin Byard

AP Photo/Ashley Landis

Jeffery Simmons

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Denico Autry

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Ryan Tannehill

Syndication: The Tennessean

Harold Landry

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Adrian Peterson

Syndication: The Tennessean

Julio Jones

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Rodger Saffold

Syndication: The Tennessean

1

1

Recommended Stories