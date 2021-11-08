What Titans said after Week 9 victory over Rams

After a dominant upset win over the Los Angeles Rams, Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel and select players reacted to their impressive Week 9 result.

The most interesting quote comes from Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown, who got into it with Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey on a few occasions on Sunday night.

It wasn’t Ramsey’s trash talk that got to Brown, but rather the “dirty little stuff” after the play. Both Ramsey and Brown were flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct after one of their scuffles.

“I don’t mind the chirping, but little things after the play, little dirty stuff, I’m not going for it,” Brown said, per Joe Rexrode of The Athletic. “I’m not trying to fight nobody. But I’m not taking no (expletive), though. … He has my number if he wants to see me. That ain’t no threat.”

Now, a look at what the rest of the Titans had to say about their Week 9 victory.

Mike Vrabel

Syndication: The Tennessean

.@Titans HC Mike Vrabel on the defensive effort. pic.twitter.com/wxB3AqkiRW — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) November 8, 2021

Vrabel: The @Titans o-line did a solid job stepping up minus two starters. — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) November 8, 2021

Mike Vrabel likes how the front four is able to get pressure. Allows them to drop 7. Says they'll do some things to play off of it. #Titans pic.twitter.com/4FGJLS5tTY — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) November 8, 2021

Mike Vrabel simply said Taylor Lewan was only available as an emergency option. Wouldn't get into details about it any further. #Titans — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) November 8, 2021

#Titans' Vrabel said he was sure that Ramsey was going to be tossed, and then officals told him they'd changed the earlier unsportsmanlike (taunting) to unnecessary roughness. — John Glennon (@glennonsports) November 8, 2021

Story continues

A.J. Brown

Syndication: The Tennessean

A.J. Brown says he left some plays out there. As for the matchup with Jalen Ramsey, "He won the majority of them." #Titans pic.twitter.com/hLLMg3h5nC — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) November 8, 2021

#Titans A.J. Brown on Jalen Ramsey: I'm out there to play football. Not trying to fight anybody. I'm a man first. There's some dirty stuff after the play. He has my number if he wants to talk to me. — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) November 8, 2021

Kevin Byard

AP Photo/Ashley Landis

Kevin Byard on the swagger the #Titans defense plays with. pic.twitter.com/M6tCNLPZd8 — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) November 8, 2021

Kevin Byard says he's not concerned with being the best safety in the league. Just wants to be to be the best he can for the #Titans pic.twitter.com/qLRC9LRPTZ — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) November 8, 2021

Jeffery Simmons

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

.⁦@GrindSimmons94⁩ has SNF game ball as he came to press availability. #Titans. pic.twitter.com/3LTbre9Q1m — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) November 8, 2021

Denico Autry

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Denico Autry on the front four the #Titans have developing. pic.twitter.com/bgMGiuJtTe — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) November 8, 2021

Ryan Tannehill

Syndication: The Tennessean

Ryan Tannehill offers perspective on a big win for the #Titans over the #Rams. pic.twitter.com/qVJPITvk6I — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) November 8, 2021

Harold Landry

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

"We also have that 'next man up' mentality."@HaroldLandry and the @Titans made a statement on @SNFonNBC, despite being without Derrick Henry. pic.twitter.com/J2X3BEIdP3 — Peacock (@peacockTV) November 8, 2021

Harold Landry on the #Titans: We're not out there to prove people wrong. We want to prove ourselves right. pic.twitter.com/qkmQQh1roK — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) November 8, 2021

Adrian Peterson

Syndication: The Tennessean

Adrian Peterson on being able to join this #Titans team: pic.twitter.com/m7z3tUBMej — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) November 8, 2021

Adrian Peterson says it's a blessing to approach guys like Walter Payton and Jim Brown in the record books because these are guys that inspired him. #Titans pic.twitter.com/N2AbjXnlmF — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) November 8, 2021

Julio Jones

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

.@juliojones_11: We got the dub, and it feels great. It felt great to be back. @Titans pic.twitter.com/hcK2n3cq91 — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) November 8, 2021

Julio Jones said the offense will be ready to do more when needed. #Titans. pic.twitter.com/oFvhWfjFO2 — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) November 8, 2021

Rodger Saffold

Syndication: The Tennessean

Rodger Saffold says he and Jeffery Simmons talk often about why they beat each other in practice. Has helped with match ups like today going vs. Aaron Donald. #Titans — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) November 8, 2021

1

1