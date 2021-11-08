What Titans said after Week 9 victory over Rams
After a dominant upset win over the Los Angeles Rams, Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel and select players reacted to their impressive Week 9 result.
The most interesting quote comes from Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown, who got into it with Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey on a few occasions on Sunday night.
It wasn’t Ramsey’s trash talk that got to Brown, but rather the “dirty little stuff” after the play. Both Ramsey and Brown were flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct after one of their scuffles.
“I don’t mind the chirping, but little things after the play, little dirty stuff, I’m not going for it,” Brown said, per Joe Rexrode of The Athletic. “I’m not trying to fight nobody. But I’m not taking no (expletive), though. … He has my number if he wants to see me. That ain’t no threat.”
Now, a look at what the rest of the Titans had to say about their Week 9 victory.
Mike Vrabel
Syndication: The Tennessean
.@Titans HC Mike Vrabel on the defensive effort. pic.twitter.com/wxB3AqkiRW
— Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) November 8, 2021
.@Titans HC Mike Vrabel on the @amanihooker37 tackle, and @Bud_Dupree rush on fourth down. pic.twitter.com/HjMMWUvkgz
— Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) November 8, 2021
Vrabel: The @Titans o-line did a solid job stepping up minus two starters.
— Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) November 8, 2021
Mike Vrabel likes how the front four is able to get pressure. Allows them to drop 7. Says they'll do some things to play off of it. #Titans pic.twitter.com/4FGJLS5tTY
— TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) November 8, 2021
Mike Vrabel simply said Taylor Lewan was only available as an emergency option. Wouldn't get into details about it any further. #Titans
— TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) November 8, 2021
#Titans' Vrabel said he was sure that Ramsey was going to be tossed, and then officals told him they'd changed the earlier unsportsmanlike (taunting) to unnecessary roughness.
— John Glennon (@glennonsports) November 8, 2021
Vrabel on #Titans’ confidence. pic.twitter.com/wdJ3WY966f
— Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) November 8, 2021
Vrabel on Adrian Peterson. #Titans. pic.twitter.com/oOkRJJ2LPu
— Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) November 8, 2021
Vrabel on the @Titans improvement this season. pic.twitter.com/ERllIGcckk
— Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) November 8, 2021
A.J. Brown
Syndication: The Tennessean
.@1kalwaysopen_ on the @Titans win. pic.twitter.com/orpZx1Z5VI
— Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) November 8, 2021
A.J. Brown says he left some plays out there. As for the matchup with Jalen Ramsey, "He won the majority of them." #Titans pic.twitter.com/hLLMg3h5nC
— TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) November 8, 2021
.@1kalwaysopen_: @Titans aren’t surprised with tonight’s result. pic.twitter.com/8GUyRkzalC
— Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) November 8, 2021
#Titans A.J. Brown on Jalen Ramsey: I'm out there to play football. Not trying to fight anybody. I'm a man first. There's some dirty stuff after the play. He has my number if he wants to talk to me.
— TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) November 8, 2021
Kevin Byard
AP Photo/Ashley Landis
.@KevinByard on his interception anticipation. #Titans. pic.twitter.com/muse3bgz5A
— Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) November 8, 2021
Kevin Byard on the swagger the #Titans defense plays with. pic.twitter.com/M6tCNLPZd8
— TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) November 8, 2021
Kevin Byard says he's not concerned with being the best safety in the league. Just wants to be to be the best he can for the #Titans pic.twitter.com/qLRC9LRPTZ
— TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) November 8, 2021
Jeffery Simmons
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
.@GrindSimmons94 has SNF game ball as he came to press availability. #Titans. pic.twitter.com/3LTbre9Q1m
— Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) November 8, 2021
.@Titans DL @GrindSimmons94 after his three-sack game. pic.twitter.com/dqthlSDbvy
— Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) November 8, 2021
.@GrindSimmons94: Defense wins championships. @Titans pic.twitter.com/DEFFe1ch8C
— Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) November 8, 2021
.@GrindSimmons94 with strong praise for @Titans teammate Denico Autry, a fellow @HailStateFB product. pic.twitter.com/HpqvQuTDH4
— Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) November 8, 2021
Denico Autry
AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez
Denico Autry on the front four the #Titans have developing. pic.twitter.com/bgMGiuJtTe
— TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) November 8, 2021
.@Titans DL Denico Autry: We set the tone. pic.twitter.com/wsSy0dLPVv
— Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) November 8, 2021
Ryan Tannehill
Syndication: The Tennessean
.@Titans QB @ryantannehill1: We’re a resilient team. pic.twitter.com/F2p8FSCRT9
— Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) November 8, 2021
Ryan Tannehill offers perspective on a big win for the #Titans over the #Rams. pic.twitter.com/qVJPITvk6I
— TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) November 8, 2021
Harold Landry
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
"We also have that 'next man up' mentality."@HaroldLandry and the @Titans made a statement on @SNFonNBC, despite being without Derrick Henry. pic.twitter.com/J2X3BEIdP3
— Peacock (@peacockTV) November 8, 2021
Harold Landry on the #Titans: We're not out there to prove people wrong. We want to prove ourselves right. pic.twitter.com/qkmQQh1roK
— TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) November 8, 2021
.@HaroldLandry on tonight’s #Titans’ pass rush. pic.twitter.com/IUTjvMl5jQ
— Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) November 8, 2021
Adrian Peterson
Syndication: The Tennessean
Adrian Peterson on being able to join this #Titans team: pic.twitter.com/m7z3tUBMej
— TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) November 8, 2021
Adrian Peterson says it's a blessing to approach guys like Walter Payton and Jim Brown in the record books because these are guys that inspired him. #Titans pic.twitter.com/N2AbjXnlmF
— TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) November 8, 2021
.@AdrianPeterson passed on @DancingABC for a chance to get back to football. #Titans. pic.twitter.com/EUWJ4wSWLX
— Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) November 8, 2021
.@AdrianPeterson on how he felt he did in his @Titans debut. @Rodger_Saffold said the #Titans need to help him more. pic.twitter.com/PKev1uIWyv
— Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) November 8, 2021
Julio Jones
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
.@juliojones_11: We got the dub, and it feels great. It felt great to be back. @Titans pic.twitter.com/hcK2n3cq91
— Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) November 8, 2021
Julio Jones said the offense will be ready to do more when needed. #Titans. pic.twitter.com/oFvhWfjFO2
— Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) November 8, 2021
Rodger Saffold
Syndication: The Tennessean
.@Rodger_Saffold: The @Titans believe in themselves, and that’s all that matters. pic.twitter.com/mY26DL5Bln
— Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) November 8, 2021
.@Rodger_Saffold wants to do better for @AdrianPeterson. #Titans pic.twitter.com/jYPsFSxh9Z
— Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) November 8, 2021
Rodger Saffold says he and Jeffery Simmons talk often about why they beat each other in practice. Has helped with match ups like today going vs. Aaron Donald. #Titans
— TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) November 8, 2021
