What Titans said after Week 9 loss to Chiefs

The Tennessee Titans lost a hard-fought battle to the Kansas City Chiefs on “Sunday Night Football” in Week 9, falling in overtime, 20-17.

While we’d like to call this a moral victory for the Titans, who put up much more of a fight than anyone expected, the fact that Tennessee should have won this game makes it a bit more difficult to look at it that way.

“It’s very disappointing,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said after the loss, per Jim Wyatt of Titans Online. “I feel terrible for the players that compete, that put so much into this and play through pain, through discomfort, through any situation. I am lucky that I get to coach them — they fight.

“There’s no moral victories, that’s the thing I want to make clear,” he continued. “We came over here to win, and that’s all we were thinking about doing.”

Now, a look at what else Vrabel and Titans players had to say about the heartbreaking Week 9 loss to the Chiefs.

HC Mike Vrabel

DL Jeffery Simmons

“This one is tough, for sure,” Simmons said. “We will see them in the playoffs again. One play could have changed this game, especially in overtime. Our mindset is: How can we make that one play? But I am proud of the team – we fought ’til the end.”

QB Malik Willis

“More than anything, I am proud of the guys for the way they fought,” Willis said. “We didn’t give up regardless of the situation, and I am super-proud of the guys. We didn’t come out on top this time, but it’s something to learn from.”

S Kevin Byard

“We are just proud of how we played,” Byard said. “I don’t know how many plays we played on defense – probably like 100 or something like that. We gave up a ton of yards, but we battled our asses off. We kept us in the game the majority of the game against an explosive offense.

“I told them when I walked to the sideline when they kicked the field goal – ‘Hey, … I can’t ask for nothing more. Everybody was out there battling. Guys were injured, giving everything they’ve got, and that’s all I can ask for at the end of the day.”

DL Denico Autry

DB Joshua Kalu

LB David Long

CB Roger McCreary

TE Chigoziem Okonkwo

WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

RB Derrick Henry

