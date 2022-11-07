What Titans said after Week 9 loss to Chiefs

The Tennessee Titans lost a hard-fought battle to the Kansas City Chiefs on “Sunday Night Football” in Week 9, falling in overtime, 20-17.

While we’d like to call this a moral victory for the Titans, who put up much more of a fight than anyone expected, the fact that Tennessee should have won this game makes it a bit more difficult to look at it that way.

“It’s very disappointing,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said after the loss, per Jim Wyatt of Titans Online. “I feel terrible for the players that compete, that put so much into this and play through pain, through discomfort, through any situation. I am lucky that I get to coach them — they fight.

“There’s no moral victories, that’s the thing I want to make clear,” he continued. “We came over here to win, and that’s all we were thinking about doing.”

Now, a look at what else Vrabel and Titans players had to say about the heartbreaking Week 9 loss to the Chiefs.

HC Mike Vrabel

Syndication: The Tennessean

Mike Vrabel on the holding call that Josh Kalu was called for. #Titans pic.twitter.com/fZLB1QR9p8 — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) November 7, 2022

Mike Vrabel not taking any moral victory. #Titans . pic.twitter.com/sW0XAunWin — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) November 7, 2022

Story continues

DL Jeffery Simmons

Syndication: The Tennessean

“This one is tough, for sure,” Simmons said. “We will see them in the playoffs again. One play could have changed this game, especially in overtime. Our mindset is: How can we make that one play? But I am proud of the team – we fought ’til the end.”

QB Malik Willis

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

“More than anything, I am proud of the guys for the way they fought,” Willis said. “We didn’t give up regardless of the situation, and I am super-proud of the guys. We didn’t come out on top this time, but it’s something to learn from.”

#Titans QB @malikwillis said he can’t get frustrated when WRs don’t come down with balls — said he makes mistakes, too. pic.twitter.com/KVqhOTf2kf — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) November 7, 2022

Malik Willis on what he was thinking during late sacks, moving backward on last possession. #Titans. pic.twitter.com/5ol3b28ls8 — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) November 7, 2022

Malik Willis was asked if they can actually beat the Chiefs by only completing five passes. His answer: pic.twitter.com/R7KdKieLEN — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) November 7, 2022

.@malikwillis on the #Titans having a chance to win the game in OT. pic.twitter.com/EMLcKTFI5o — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) November 7, 2022

S Kevin Byard

Syndication: The Tennessean

“We are just proud of how we played,” Byard said. “I don’t know how many plays we played on defense – probably like 100 or something like that. We gave up a ton of yards, but we battled our asses off. We kept us in the game the majority of the game against an explosive offense.

“I told them when I walked to the sideline when they kicked the field goal – ‘Hey, … I can’t ask for nothing more. Everybody was out there battling. Guys were injured, giving everything they’ve got, and that’s all I can ask for at the end of the day.”

DL Denico Autry

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

#Titans DL Denico Autry, who had two sacks on Sunday night, in the locker room. pic.twitter.com/fROTcfyIgf — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) November 7, 2022

DB Joshua Kalu

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

#Titans safety @BluesKalus on the two-point play vs Travis Kelce, when he was flagged. pic.twitter.com/4oz5f90hrF — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) November 7, 2022

Josh Kalu on the plan to get physical with Travis Kelce. #Titans pic.twitter.com/pTCCxCnekm — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) November 7, 2022

LB David Long

Syndication: The Tennessean

David Long Jr. said their goal was to make the Chiefs feel their presence. Although he seemed extra chippy this game, Long said he was the same as every other time he took the field. #Titans pic.twitter.com/AXgd3yJ3M7 — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) November 7, 2022

#Titans ILB @David__Long on what the team learned about itself on Sunday night. pic.twitter.com/mlRt8l4hBt — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) November 7, 2022

CB Roger McCreary

Syndication: The Tennessean

Roger McCreary on his first career INT, how Arrowhead Stadium compares to SEC crowds and more. #Titans pic.twitter.com/0UxXT0tlR2 — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) November 7, 2022

TE Chigoziem Okonkwo

Syndication: The Tennessean

WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

Syndication: The Tennessean

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine said his drop was a game changing bad play. He also thinks complaints about #Titans WRs began with their brutal night in KC. pic.twitter.com/Er1w1E0hek — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) November 7, 2022

RB Derrick Henry

Syndication: The Tennessean

Here's Derrick Henry explaining why he shook every defensive players' hand after the game in the locker room. #Titans https://t.co/MXkuWvfzny pic.twitter.com/5hIehB36lr — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) November 7, 2022

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire