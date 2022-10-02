What Titans said about Week 4 win over Colts

The Tennessee Titans have their first winning streak of the 2022 campaign after beating the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4 on Sunday, 24-17. With the win, the Titans have now beaten the Colts in each of their last four games, and in five of the last six.

As has been the case all season long, the Titans struggled in the second half and failed to score a single point in the final two quarters for the third straight game.

However, the defense was once again able to bail out the offense, making some huge plays in the second half to thwart the Colts comeback attempt.

With the victory, the Titans are now tied atop the AFC South with the Jacksonville Jaguars, who fell to the Philadelphia Eagles, 29-21.

After the win, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel and several players shared their thoughts on the Week 4 showing against their division rival. Here’s a look at the reaction.

HC Mike Vrabel

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

Mike Vrabel didn't have much to say about the tale of two haves from the #Titans today. pic.twitter.com/XSCbW0gsi8 — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) October 2, 2022

#Titans HC Mike Vrabel on getting to 2-2. pic.twitter.com/ODbcdSvAhX — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) October 2, 2022

Mike Vrabel said it was good to get the rushing attack going even though in his opinion it wasn't perfect. #Titans pic.twitter.com/fqDabm9RjJ — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) October 2, 2022

Vrabel said that where the #Titans weren’t great in the 4 minute offense last week, they got the job done today, referencing late pass to Okonkwo that iced the game. — Terry McCormick (@terrymc13) October 2, 2022

Chig Okonkwo had some big plays for the #Titans today. Here's Mike Vrabel on Okonkwo: pic.twitter.com/zNmtyQoni7 — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) October 2, 2022

Here's Mike Vrabel's explanation for not being able to sub Cody Hollister in for Treylon Burks after he got hurt. #Titans pic.twitter.com/tsVrI2vvqs — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) October 2, 2022

DL Teair Tart

Story continues

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

A happy Teair Tart had the ball from his INT today. He says the Madden Adjusters have to change his agility rating after that one. #Titans pic.twitter.com/92YsarxNuu — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) October 2, 2022

TE Chig Okonkwo

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

Chig Okonkwo said he appreciated the coaching staff showing trust in him to dial up a play-action pass targeting him to seal the game. Also said today is a testament to how he's getting comfortable with the scheme. #Titans pic.twitter.com/GYqNyeJw0N — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) October 2, 2022

DL Denico Autry

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Vrabel said Denico Autry can get in his own way sometimes. Autry explained what he meant here. #Titans pic.twitter.com/xYYe64LlRw — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) October 2, 2022

DL Jeffery Simmons

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Jeffery Simmons said the #Titans wanted to make sure they stopped the run today and that's what they did. pic.twitter.com/pj5kHuqyLi — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) October 2, 2022

QB Ryan Tannehill

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

Ryan Tannehill on getting Robert Woods his first TD as a #Titans player. pic.twitter.com/X9EsoJ6YgM — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) October 2, 2022

Ryan Tannehill lit up when he first spoke to use about Chig Okonkwo. He said it was really good to get him the involved today. Tannehill also spoke on the TD pass the two connected on. #Titans pic.twitter.com/zyiwg7ymFZ — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) October 2, 2022

S Kevin Byard

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

#Titans safety @KevinByard on the team getting to 2-2 — and still not playing its best football. pic.twitter.com/ovnNUmeA54 — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) October 2, 2022

RB Derrick Henry

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

Derrick Henry said he doesn't care about getting 100 yards rushing. All he cares about is getting the win, even if him getting to 100 yards has been a big part of the #Titans getting the win. pic.twitter.com/oUSWjaDaJl — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) October 2, 2022

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire