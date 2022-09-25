What Titans said after Week 3 win over Raiders
The Tennessee Titans desperately needed a win in Week 3 to avoid starting 0-3, and they got just that with a 24-22 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.
It was a tale of two halves for Tennessee, as the Titans dominated during the first two quarters before stalling offensively in the second half, which allowed the Raiders to climb back into the game.
Clinging to a 24-22 lead with just over one minute left to play, the Titans had to get one more stop on a two-point conversion to win the game and the defense came up with the big play to secure the win.
With the victory, the Titans improve to 1-2 and have a head of steam going into a Week 4 showdown with their division rivals, the Indianapolis Colts, who notched an upset win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3.
Here’s a look at what head coach Mike Vrabel and Titans players had to say about the crucial win on Sunday.
HC Mike Vrabel
#Titans HC Mike Vrabel: The players fought for the win today. I’m happy for them. pic.twitter.com/Tn9ylA8uAC
— Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) September 25, 2022
The success the #Titans had running the football helped play action according to Mike Vrabel. pic.twitter.com/CGUqhrbxmm
— TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) September 25, 2022
RT Nicholas Petit-Frere
#Titans rookie Nicholas Petit-Frere on going against Maxx Crosby and how much support he got from his teammates. pic.twitter.com/0ha25ccHHy
— TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) September 25, 2022
WR Robert Woods
Robert Woods on timing and connection with Ryan Tannehill. #Titans pic.twitter.com/qSFBvziW2u
— TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) September 25, 2022
CB Kristian Fulton
Kristian Fulton on matching up with Davante Adams at times and defending the deep pass. #Titans pic.twitter.com/MfKngJoe00
— TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) September 25, 2022
S Kevin Byard
#Titans safety @KevinByard on finding a way to win. pic.twitter.com/hcZxpThoD9
— Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) September 25, 2022
#Titans safety @KevinByard on making big plays in his 100th career game. pic.twitter.com/MUyVeHlPQ0
— Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) September 25, 2022
QB Ryan Tannehill
#Titans QB @ryantannehill1 on the tale of two halves on offense. pic.twitter.com/apvZevkEFx
— Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) September 25, 2022
Ryan Tannehill on the play action passing game for the #Titans today. pic.twitter.com/pi6nkAl4Cc
— TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) September 25, 2022
Tannehill on Robert Woods’ involvement today: pic.twitter.com/kV1ic2rrPv
— John Glennon (@glennonsports) September 25, 2022
LB Dylan Cole
#Titans LB @dylancole31 got his hand on the football to break up the @Raiders two-point try at the end. 🏈 pic.twitter.com/aE5izfDVQi
— Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) September 25, 2022
RB Derrick Henry
Derrick Henry on the sense of urgency and if that's how he ran today. #Titans pic.twitter.com/WiXqqw2jT0
— TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) September 25, 2022
Derrick Henry on being a tone setter for the #Titans offense. pic.twitter.com/HO3RlHBSCk
— TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) September 25, 2022
C Ben Jones
#Titans center Ben Jones after Sunday’s win over the @Raiders. pic.twitter.com/R4Uwg5OkDG
— Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) September 25, 2022
RB Dontrell Hilliard
#Titans RB @D_Hilliard26 made a big play in Sunday’s win. pic.twitter.com/SNVougeT0t
— Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) September 25, 2022