What Titans said after Week 3 win over Raiders

The Tennessee Titans desperately needed a win in Week 3 to avoid starting 0-3, and they got just that with a 24-22 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.

It was a tale of two halves for Tennessee, as the Titans dominated during the first two quarters before stalling offensively in the second half, which allowed the Raiders to climb back into the game.

Clinging to a 24-22 lead with just over one minute left to play, the Titans had to get one more stop on a two-point conversion to win the game and the defense came up with the big play to secure the win.

With the victory, the Titans improve to 1-2 and have a head of steam going into a Week 4 showdown with their division rivals, the Indianapolis Colts, who notched an upset win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3.

Here’s a look at what head coach Mike Vrabel and Titans players had to say about the crucial win on Sunday.

HC Mike Vrabel

Syndication: The Tennessean

#Titans HC Mike Vrabel: The players fought for the win today. I’m happy for them. pic.twitter.com/Tn9ylA8uAC — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) September 25, 2022

The success the #Titans had running the football helped play action according to Mike Vrabel. pic.twitter.com/CGUqhrbxmm — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) September 25, 2022

RT Nicholas Petit-Frere

AP Photo/Wade Payne

#Titans rookie Nicholas Petit-Frere on going against Maxx Crosby and how much support he got from his teammates. pic.twitter.com/0ha25ccHHy — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) September 25, 2022

WR Robert Woods

Story continues

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Robert Woods on timing and connection with Ryan Tannehill. #Titans pic.twitter.com/qSFBvziW2u — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) September 25, 2022

CB Kristian Fulton

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Kristian Fulton on matching up with Davante Adams at times and defending the deep pass. #Titans pic.twitter.com/MfKngJoe00 — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) September 25, 2022

S Kevin Byard

Syndication: The Tennessean

#Titans safety @KevinByard on making big plays in his 100th career game. pic.twitter.com/MUyVeHlPQ0 — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) September 25, 2022

QB Ryan Tannehill

George Walker IV-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan Tannehill on the play action passing game for the #Titans today. pic.twitter.com/pi6nkAl4Cc — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) September 25, 2022

Tannehill on Robert Woods’ involvement today: pic.twitter.com/kV1ic2rrPv — John Glennon (@glennonsports) September 25, 2022

LB Dylan Cole

Syndication: The Tennessean

#Titans LB @dylancole31 got his hand on the football to break up the @Raiders two-point try at the end. 🏈 pic.twitter.com/aE5izfDVQi — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) September 25, 2022

RB Derrick Henry

Syndication: The Tennessean

Derrick Henry on the sense of urgency and if that's how he ran today. #Titans pic.twitter.com/WiXqqw2jT0 — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) September 25, 2022

Derrick Henry on being a tone setter for the #Titans offense. pic.twitter.com/HO3RlHBSCk — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) September 25, 2022

C Ben Jones

Syndication: The Tennessean

RB Dontrell Hilliard

Syndication: The Tennessean

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire