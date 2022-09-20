What Titans said after Week 2 loss to Bills

The Tennessee Titans are off to about as ugly an 0-2 start as one can possibly imagine. After getting upset at the hands of the New York Giants in Week 1, Tennessee was crushed by the Buffalo Bills in Week 2, 41-7.

Tennessee was horrible in every phase of the game. The Titans couldn’t do anything on offense, couldn’t stop a nosebleed on defense, and they even muffed a pair of punts on special teams.

All in all, the Titans had no business being on the same field with the Bills on Monday night, and head coach Mike Vrabel didn’t mince words about his team’s performance.

“It’s not going to be about one person, but we got our asses kicked, plain and simple, Vrabel said, per ESPN’s Turron Davenport. “They outcoached us, they outplayed us and that’s the definition of it. So, we’re going to get back to work and we’re going to figure out how to win a football game.”

Here’s what other Titans had to say about Week 2.

HC Mike Vrabel

QB Ryan Tannehill

Ryan Tannehill said it would have been huge if they could have went and got some points before halftime after the sack. Added, but it was the coach's decision knowing they would get the ball back coming out of halftime. #Titans — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) September 20, 2022

RB Derrick Henry

We got beat on all three phases of the game tonight. We just weren't good enough…at all. #Titans pic.twitter.com/v0hgAsC6pJ — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) September 20, 2022

WR Robert Woods

CB Tre Avery

Tre Avery on facing Stefon Diggs and what happened on the long touchdown. #Titans pic.twitter.com/gLXVjUyR2H — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) September 20, 2022

CB Caleb Farley

LB David Long

#Titans LB @David__Long: The season is still young. There’s time to get on track. pic.twitter.com/6NimKTubWJ — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) September 20, 2022

S Kevin Byard

Kevin Byard on keeping the loss from snowballing into next Week, Stefon Diggs performance and more. #Titans pic.twitter.com/3QMhTIthwC — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) September 20, 2022

