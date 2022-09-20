What Titans said after Week 2 loss to Bills

Mike Moraitis
·3 min read

The Tennessee Titans are off to about as ugly an 0-2 start as one can possibly imagine. After getting upset at the hands of the New York Giants in Week 1, Tennessee was crushed by the Buffalo Bills in Week 2, 41-7.

Tennessee was horrible in every phase of the game. The Titans couldn’t do anything on offense, couldn’t stop a nosebleed on defense, and they even muffed a pair of punts on special teams.

All in all, the Titans had no business being on the same field with the Bills on Monday night, and head coach Mike Vrabel didn’t mince words about his team’s performance.

“It’s not going to be about one person, but we got our asses kicked, plain and simple, Vrabel said, per ESPN’s Turron Davenport. “They outcoached us, they outplayed us and that’s the definition of it. So, we’re going to get back to work and we’re going to figure out how to win a football game.”

Here’s what other Titans had to say about Week 2.

HC Mike Vrabel

AP Photo/Adrian Kraus

QB Ryan Tannehill

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

RB Derrick Henry

George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

WR Robert Woods

George Walker IV -USA TODAY Sports

CB Tre Avery

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

CB Caleb Farley

AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes

LB David Long

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

S Kevin Byard

AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire

Recommended Stories