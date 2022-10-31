What Titans said following Week 8 win over Texans

The Tennessee Titans notched their fifth straight win on Sunday evening when they topped the Houston Texans, 17-10, which improves their record to 5-2.

While the passing attack was bad once again with rookie quarterback Malik Willis making his first career start, the defense and running back Derrick Henry stole the show.

Henry in particular tallied 219 yards and two scores, marking the fourth straight time he has totaled at least 200 yards and two scores against Houston.

“The difference between this league and our team is we got Derrick Henry,” head coach Mike Vrabel said to the players during his postgame speech.

The Titans aren’t just lucky to have Henry, though. Their defense has been outstanding and is the biggest reason why this team is 5-2 despite some absolutely gross performances on the offensive side of the ball.

Check out what Vrabel, Henry, Willis and other Titans had to say about the Week 8 win.

HC Mike Vrabel

#Titans HC Mike Vrabel on the team win vs the @HoustonTexans. pic.twitter.com/wwkqM7GZld — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) October 30, 2022

Mike Vrabel on Jeffery Simmons performance despite a bad ankle. #Titans pic.twitter.com/QDpo47OD0g — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) October 30, 2022

#Titans went back to their identity. Here's Mike Vrabel on what they've done: pic.twitter.com/YAbIYsGive — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) October 30, 2022

Mike Vrabel praised the #Titans OLine saying they're confidence seems to have carried over from the end of the Colts game last week. pic.twitter.com/ALTL1DHYNX — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) October 30, 2022

RB Derrick Henry

"I don't know — something about when we come here, it's just a different juice." – @KingHenry_2 on his FOURTH 200-YD GAME vs. Houston 👑 @Titans pic.twitter.com/d0geYlK9Zt — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) October 30, 2022

QB Malik Willis

#Titans QB Malik Willis on his first start, having Derrick Henry and more. pic.twitter.com/vJiXxlcDfM — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) October 30, 2022

Malik Willis on throwing one pass in the second half. #Titans pic.twitter.com/5cIZmyD9en — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) October 30, 2022

Malik Willis on the dialog/back and forth with Todd Downing during the game. #Titans pic.twitter.com/krAB0soyNC — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) October 30, 2022

Malik Willis got a text from Ryan Tannehill. #Titans. pic.twitter.com/kNZIgw4eOz — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) October 30, 2022

WR Robert Woods

Robert Woods on letting Derrick Henry lead the way. #Titans. pic.twitter.com/NXqkgm3jWt — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) October 30, 2022

S Kevin Byard

Kevin Byard on good the #Titans defense can be, why they balance celebrating wins with moving on to the next game and what Bud Dupree means to the defense. pic.twitter.com/aD5M9yncol — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) October 30, 2022

CB Kristian Fulton

#Titans CB Kristian Fulton @Kriss1_ on the play of the defense — and his INT. pic.twitter.com/J00w7fh7tm — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) October 30, 2022

RB Dontrell Hilliard

#Titans RB @D_Hilliard26 ran for 83 yards on just eight carries. He combined with @KingHenry_2 for 302 rushing yards. pic.twitter.com/9zmOpX9G8l — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) October 30, 2022

C Ben Jones

Ben Jones said it is still personal for him coming back to Houston. Also mentioned how the #Titans OLine takes pleasure on blocking for Derrick Henry. pic.twitter.com/83dNQKXpCE — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) October 30, 2022

