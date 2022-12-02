Titans safety Kevin Byard talks reunion with A.J. Brown; Returning home to face the Eagles

Kevin Byard is returning home on Sunday and it’ll be an emotional business trip filled with venom and hurt feelings.

Tennessee and Philadelphia is set for a physical matchup in Week 13 and it’ll center around wide receiver A.J. Brown and his draft night trade.

Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons and Browns have been friends since their youth football days, while the team’s star safety, Byard, is just looking to have a fun afternoon.

“It’s going to be awesome. Obviously, A.J. is my guy. He’s having success in Philadelphia,” Byard said via Mainstreet Nashville. “I know he’s going to be amped up during the game, and I’m going back to my hometown. It’s going to be more about that for me. I’m going to have some family in the stands as well. It’s gonna be fun. It’s gonna be a great environment. Their fans are pretty crazy.”

Here’s more from Byard on the matchup and returning home.

Byard on returning to Philadelphia

Kevin Byard said he and the #Titans are looking forward to seeing A.J. Brown and the Eagles as well as getting to go back to his hometown. pic.twitter.com/b5Qe8Pv8hQ — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) November 28, 2022

Byard on A.J. Brown

More Kevin Byard on the #Titans facing A.J. Brown and the Eagles. https://t.co/6E7yKWwnNR pic.twitter.com/Z8STlyI7NB — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) November 28, 2022

