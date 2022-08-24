Titans’ Ryan Tannehill draws rave review from ESPN’s Dianna Russini

While much of the attention has been on 2022 third-round pick Malik Willis in training camp, Ryan Tannehill has been quietly having a strong training camp.

Tannehill has consistently looked sharp in practice. The veteran signal-caller has been limiting turnovers, while also developing chemistry with his new receivers, of which there are many.

While making an appearance on NFL Live, ESPN’s Dianna Russini gave a rave review of Tannehill after attending Titans camp recently.

“This is Ryan Tannehill’s team, and I can tell you it’s Ryan Tannehill’s team because the way he looks in camp; he looks fantastic,” Russini said. “Ryan Tannehill looks like he has bounced back mentally [from last year’s playoff loss to the Bengals]. And I know there’s no A.J. Brown out there on the field, but he’s done a really good job of figuring out all of the different weapons that he can use, and finding their best characteristic.”

All of this is a great sign for Tannehill, who is coming off his worst season in Nashville in 2021, which culminated in a disastrous three-interception performance in the playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

And, while many fans are ready to run him out of town now, it will be at least one more year before that happens, and quite possibly two depending on how Willis develops.

As good as he’s been in practice, we have yet to see Tannehill take the field in a preseason game, but it’s possible we see him for at least a series when the Titans host the Cardinals for the exhibition finale on Saturday, Aug. 27.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire