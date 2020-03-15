Titans, Ryan Tannehill close to new contract

Ryan Tannehill may not hit free agency.

The Titans and Tannehill are on the verge of agreeing to a multi-year contract, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Titans had been viewed as a possible destination for Tom Brady in free agency, but if the Tannehill deal gets done before the start of free agency, that would cross the Titans off Brady’s list.

Getting Tannehill done now would also free up the Titans’ franchise tag and allow them to use it on running back Derrick Henry.

Last year, when Tannehill arrived in Tennessee, it was to be a backup to Marcus Mariota. Now the Titans are poised to let Mariota walk, and give Tannehill a lucrative contract that makes him the franchise quarterback in Tennessee for years to come.

