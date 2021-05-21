Titans’ Ryan Tannehill barely makes top 12 of PFF’s QB rankings

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill has enjoyed back-to-back sensational seasons, reviving his career in Nashville. However, the 2021 campaign could be his most challenging yet in the two-tone blue.

The Titans lost three pass-catchers in Jonnu Smith, Corey Davis and Adam Humphries, and up until this point have only replaced them with Josh Reynolds and fourth-round pick, Dez Fitzpatrick.

If the Titans want to put Tannehill in the best position to succeed and have him continue to elevate the offense to new heights, they need to add more help in the passing game, whether that be at wide receiver, tight end, or both (Julio Jones, please).

Ahead of the upcoming campaign, Pro Football Focus analyst and former NFL quarterback Bruce Gradkowski ranked Tannehill as the No. 12 signal-caller in the NFL.

Here are his thoughts on Tennessee’s quarterback:

Tannehill has been spectacular thus far in Tennessee, so it’s hard not to acknowledge his recent play. He is viewed as a very good NFL starter now, but the departure of offensive coordinator Arthur Smith may impact his progression going forward. He is certainly a product of an offensive scheme that gave him the second-most non-RPO play-action pass attempts in the 2020 regular season, but he still grades at a very good or borderline elite level on straight dropbacks, as well. Tannehill has also done a great job utilizing his legs in key situations, which makes it hard on defenses on third downs when he takes off. With his athletic ability and consistency as a Titan, Tannehill can be counted on to continue playing at a high level.

Of the 11 quarterbacks ranked ahead of Tannehill, an argument can certainly be made for him to be ahead of some of them based on his near-elite level play the past two seasons.

It looks like Tannehill will have to remind at least one analyst just how good he is once again when 2021 rolls around.

