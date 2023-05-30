Titans’ Ryan Tannehill barely cracks top 20 in PFF’s 2023 QB rankings

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill is always a popular topic of conversation within the Titans’ fanbase.

Some seemingly always find a way to deflect any blame from being thrown his way, while others love to exaggerate his deficiencies to the point where they make it seem like Tannehill is a bottom-five quarterback.

Realistically, the truth lies somewhere in the middle. Tannehill isn’t a top-tier quarterback by any means, but he’s also more than capable of winning a lot of games if he’s surrounded by the right pieces.

When it comes to Tannehill’s national perception, the Titans quarterback is largely perceived as a safe player who is closer to the mediocre tier of quarterbacks than he is to the elite ones at this point of his career.

Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus recently ranked all 32 starters, and he has the Texas A&M product barely cracking the top 20, coming in at No. 19 overall.

Here is what Monson had to say about Tannehill’s ranking:

Tannehill is very much in the decline of his career at this point, but he is being made to look worse by the collapse of talent around him in Tennessee. The Titans ended last season with the league’s worst offensive line, and they may be entering this one with the league’s worst receiving corps. Tannehill has little chance to prove he is still capable of his best play and is coming off a 75.9% adjusted completion rate and a 2.5% turnover-worthy play rate in 2022.

Although I may have personally ranked Tannehill a little higher, I mostly agree with Monson’s ranking and rationale.

From an unbiased lens, it’s relatively clear that Tannehill is starting to show signs of regression in his overall game. However, it’s also fair to say he wasn’t exactly put in a position to succeed last year, either.

Those two statements can both be true.

Plus, the Titans can downplay it all they want, but their actions should tell you everything you need to know about how they feel about their immediate and long-term future with Tannehill under center.

Tennessee has now spent Day 2 picks on quarterbacks in consecutive years in hopes of trying to find Tannehill’s potential replacement sooner rather than later.

When your own team is doing things like that, you can’t blame others for being skeptical about the immediate future of the Titans’ veteran signal-caller.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire