Titans’ Ryan Stonehouse talks winning competition, relationship with Brett Kern

For the first time since 2009, the Tennessee Titans will have a starting punter not named Brett Kern — and his name is Ryan Stonehouse.

A 2022 undrafted free agent signing of Tennessee, Stonehouse earned the role after a very impressive training camp and preseason that saw him flash his monster leg, along with the touch necessary to pin opponents deep.

The fact that the Titans would part ways with their long-time punter says a lot about how well Stonehouse did. It also didn’t help that Kern had a few down seasons in a row that also included injuries.

“It was exciting,” Stonehouse said of his competition with Kern, according to Jim Wyatt of Titans Online. “I felt like it was a great opportunity that I worked hard for, and I felt like I earned it.”

Despite beating Kern out for the starting job, the two have maintained their relationship and Stonehouse is taking what he learned from the veteran and is trying to incorporate it into his own game.

“I learned a lot [from Kern] honestly,” Stonehouse said. “Most of the stuff I learned from Brett was just how he handled himself. I have a lot of respect for Brett and what he did and just seeing how he handled his practice routine and how he practiced holding and just some of the little details, and just how he carried himself, those are the things I took mental notes of and picked up and hope to have in my game.”

“He wished me luck,” Stonehouse added. “He told me: Congrats. We talked the other day, too. I told him going forward: I hope this is a great relationship that we have. I learned a lot from Brett, and I have the utmost respect for him.”

While Stonehouse enters the 2022 campaign as the starter, the Titans are apparently keeping Kern in their back pocket just in case. Kern’s dad, Cal, said the team wants the 36-year-old to stay ready just in case.

Not exactly a great showing of confidence for Stonehouse, but it’s a smart move for the Titans with the jury still out on how the rookie punter will perform in the brighter lights of the regular season.

