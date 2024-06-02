Titans’ Ryan Stonehouse shares good news on injury recovery

After suffering three serious injuries on one play during the 2023 season that ended his campaign early, Tennessee Titans punter Ryan Stonehouse remains up in the air in terms of availability for Week 1.

However, he recently shared some good news during an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio with Alex Marvaez and Zig Fracassi.

“Titans P Ryan Stonehouse told Alex marvaez and me and SiriusXM NFL (Radio) he’s doing really well from last year’s left knee injury suffered in December (and) that he recently got some very good news in relation to his recovery,” Fracassi tweeted on Sunday. “When asked if he’ll be ready for the season opener, Ryan said, ‘that’s the goal.'”

Stonehouse is currently working his way back from a gruesome leg injury he suffered in Week 13 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Paul Kuharsky reported back in April that the standout punter suffered a torn ACL, MCL and a broken bone in his left leg. Stonehouse will only be nine months removed from the injury when the season starts, so it’s reasonable to believe he won’t be ready for Week 1.

If not, the Titans have Ty Zentner on the roster and he’s the most likely candidate to fill the void if Stonehouse isn’t ready. He doesn’t have the leg Stonehouse does, but Zentner was a pleasant surprise in relief for Tennessee last season.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire