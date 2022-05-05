Titans’ Ryan Cowden to get 2nd interview for Steelers’ GM job

Tennessee Titans vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden is reportedly set for a second interview with the Pittsburgh Steelers for their general manager vacancy.

The news comes from NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero. Also getting a second interview with Pittsburgh is Tampa Bay Buccaneers vice president of player personnel, John Spytek.

Pittsburgh is looking to replace long-time general manager and vice president Kevin Colbert, who retired following the 2022 NFL draft. Colbert was the Steelers’ general manager since 2010.

Cowden, who originally joined the Titans as director of player personnel before being promoted to vice president of player personnel in 2018, has been busy this offseason.

Not only will he get two interviews for the Steelers’ job, he also got a look from the New York Giants before they ultimately hired former Buffalo Bills assistant general manager, Joe Schoen.

In 2021, Cowden was a candidate for the Washington Commanders’ general manager job before it went to Martin Mayhew.

A second interview indicates that Cowden is close to getting the job, which means the Titans might have a front office position to fill in the near future.

