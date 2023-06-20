Titans’ running backs room cracks top 5 in PFF’s rankings

You could make a strong argument that the Tennessee Titans/Houston Oilers franchise has historically had the best running back lineage in the entire NFL.

Whether it’s Earl Campbell, Eddie George, Chris Johnson or Derrick Henry, this particular franchise seems to have a superstar in the backfield more often than not.

This year is no different, as The King is undoubtedly ready to defend his crown as the best running back in the NFL in another year in which he figures to be the focal point of the Titans’ offense.

However, the young duo of Tyjae Spears and Hassan Haskins shouldn’t be overlooked, either.

Spears in particular is a dynamic weapon out of the backfield who should immediately provide a ton of value in the third-down role.

The Tulane product can also add extra stress on a defense due to his ability to change the pace of the entire offense whenever he’s out there in relief of Henry.

Tulane RB Tyjae Spears’ explosion has been dropping jaws at the #SeniorBowl. Here’s one of my favorite runs from his CFB career. He’s unfair in the open field — cuts are so sudden, and his decisions are so resolute at high speeds… a natural. pic.twitter.com/r8AhXRHF00 — Thor Nystrom (@thorku) February 1, 2023

Gordon McGuinness of Pro Football Focus recently ranked the NFL’s best running back rooms, and unsurprisingly the Titans’ trio cracked the top five, landing at No. 4. McGuinness stated the following about the ranking:

Derrick Henry remains one of the best pure runners in football. Since entering the NFL in 2016, his PFF rushing grade has been below 75.0 just twice, and he is coming off a season where he ranked third in the league by averaging 3.6 yards gained after contact per carry. Hassan Haskins might not have impressed much as a rookie, but 2023 third-round draft pick Tyjae Spears was electric at Tulane, earning a 90.6 PFF rushing grade in 2022.

McGuinness ultimately had the Titans coming in behind the San Francisco 49ers, Atlanta Falcons, and Cleveland Browns, with the Indianapolis Colts rounding out the top five.

If Tennessee is going to find itself playing relevant football at the end of the year, it’s a safe bet the ground game will be a big reason why.

