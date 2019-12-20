Titans rule Adoree Jackson out for Sunday

The Titans will be without a starting corner as they play for their playoff chances.

Via John Glennon of TheAthletic.com, the Titans ruled cornerback Adoree Jackson out of Sunday’s game against the Saints with a foot injury.

Jackson was a limited participant Wednesday but hasn’t practiced since.

Wide receiver Adam Humphries is also out with an ankle injury, and defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons was a new addition to the report Friday. He’s listed as questionable and didn’t practice Friday, after working fully the rest of the week.

Running back Derrick Henry practiced fully Friday and doesn’t have an injury designation.