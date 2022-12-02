Titans rule 3 players out for matchup vs. Eagles; Treylon Burks, Jeffery Simmons practice

Glenn Erby
·1 min read

The Titans ruled out defensive lineman Denico Autry (knee), defensive back Elijah Molden (groin), and wide receiver Cody Hollister (neck) for Sunday’s game against the Eagles.

Tennessee did get rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks, and Jeffery Simmons back for practice and they look on track to start an emotional matchup.

Treylon Burks


Nfl Denver Broncos At Tennessee Titans

Burks was added to the injury report on Thursday with an illness, and he’ll be the main player to watch on Sunday as he was the draft pick selected to replace A.J. Brown after the blockbuster trade.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire

Recommended Stories