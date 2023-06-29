Titans RT Nicholas Petit-Frere suspended 6 games for violating gambling policy
Tennessee Titans right tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere is being suspended for six games after violating the NFL’s gambling policy, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Titans’ OT Nicholas Petit-Frere is being suspended six games for violating the NFL’s gambling policy. Petit-Frere is adamant that he did not bet on NFL games. But he is being suspended for betting on other sports at the workplace.
His statement to ESPN: pic.twitter.com/mvXfig5V10
