Titans on the roster bubble ahead of Preseason Week 1

The Tennessee Titans will open their three-game preseason slate on Friday in a road matchup against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes Benz Stadium. After the game, the Titans will have an off day on Saturday before returning to practice on Sunday.

Tennessee completed its third week of training camp practice on Wednesday, and after 12 sessions we’ve learned a lot about where players stand going into the contest against the Falcons.

With the Titans set to sit most, if not all of their starters in this game, it’ll be a great opportunity for those on the roster bubble to stand out and help their cause to make the 53-man roster.

On top of that, most of the Titans’ 2021 draft class will be seeing its first game action, and while most of the class is safe, the rookies still have to carve out a role for themselves in their first season.

With the first preseason game just hours away, and with the first round of cuts coming on Tuesday, Aug. 17, here’s a look at which players are roster locks or on the bubble ahead of the exhibition game versus the Falcons.

Quarterback

Syndication: The Tennessean

Roster lock: Ryan Tannehill On the bubble: Logan Woodside, Matt Barkley Woodside will likely get the start on Friday night with Tannehill set to sit. He currently has the edge over Barkley for the backup competition thanks to his superior knowledge of the playbook, but that gap will close and we expect Barkley's experience will ultimately help him win the job. However, we've counted out Woodside before, yet here he is.

Running Back

AP Photo/Mark Zaleski

Roster locks: Derrick Henry, Darrynton Evans, Khari Blasingame (FB) On the bubble: Brian Hill, Jeremy McNichols, Mekhi Sargent, Tory Carter (FB) If the Titans do decide to carry a fourth back, we believe it'll be Hill, who offers the kind of frame that can handle a heavy workload if Henry gets injured, and he's an asset as a pass-catcher and in pass protection.

Wide Receiver

Syndication: The Tennessean

Story continues

Roster locks: Julio Jones, A.J. Brown, Josh Reynolds, Dez Fitzpatrick On the bubble: Racey McMath, Marcus Johnson, Chester Rogers, Mason Kinsey, Fred Brown, Cameron Batson, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine McMath, Johnson and Rogers have stood out the most from this group, which we believe could force Tennessee to carry seven receivers. We used to believe Westbrook-Ikhine was a near-lock at least, but that has changed after he hasn't done much to stand out in training camp. Kinsey, Batson and Brown are the least likely to make the cut from this group.

Tight End

Mark Humphrey/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports

Roster locks: Anthony Firkser, Geoff Swaim On the bubble: Miller Forristall, Tommy Hudson, Jared Pinkney, Luke Stocker, Gabe Holmes Hudson is the favorite to land one of the backup roles at tight end. The No. 4 role, if there is one, will be up for grabs between Forristall, Pinkney, Stocker and Holmes, who just joined the team on Wednesday.

Offensive Line

AP Photo/Mark Zaleski

Roster locks: Taylor Lewan, Rodger Saffold, Ben Jones, Nate Davis, Ty Sambrailo, Kendall Lamm, Dillon Radunz, David Quessenberry, Aaron Brewer On the bubble: Daniel Munyer, Cole Banwart, Ross Reynolds, Jordan Roos, Chandon Herring, Brent Qvale, Paul Adams, Christian DiLauro We have nine locks along the offensive line, and with the Titans possibly carrying 10 linemen in total, there is just one spot up for grabs at most. Munyer has struggled mightily with snaps in camp, so having a flawless preseason will be vital. Qvale and Munyer should be considered the two favorites to land the last spot, but that really has more to do with their experience than anything else.

Defensive Line

Syndication: The Tennessean

Roster locks: Jeffery Simmons, Denico Autry, Teair Tart, Larrell Murchison On the bubble: Naquan Jones, Anthony Rush, Kyle Peko, Woodrow Hamilton, Trevon Coley With four locked-in here, the Titans could have one or two more spots up for grabs at most. Peko and Coley bring the most experience, and Jones was a priority UDFA signing, so Tennessee liked him from the jump. Jones and Peko are our favorites among those on the bubble.

Inside Linebacker

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Roster locks: Jayon Brown, Rashaan Evans, David Long, Monty Rice On the bubble: B.J. Bello, Jan Johnson, Justin March-Lillard We tend to believe the Titans will just carry four here, which would mean there's no space for the three players on the bubble. If there is a fifth spot, consider this situation a total toss-up.

Outside Linebacker

Syndication: The Tennessean

Roster locks: Harold Landry, Bud Dupree, Rashad Weaver On the bubble: Derick Roberson, John Simon, Wyatt Ray, Ola Adeniyi We've seen positive things about Roberson, Simon and Adeniyi from beat writers on the ground in training camp, but it has been quiet as far as Ray is concerned. He needs to have a big preseason to make the cut. Simon, Roberson and Adeniyi look to be running even in their battle for reserve roles. It wouldn't shock us to see Tennessee carry as many as six here.

Cornerback

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Roster locks: Janoris Jenkins, Kristian Fulton, Caleb Farley, Elijah Molden, Breon Borders, Chris Jackson On the bubble: Kevin Peterson, Chris Jones You can lock this position down, barring injury. Borders has been great in camp, and Jackson has done quality work out of the slot that has us believing he could be the starting slot cornerback when the 2021 season begins. The best Peterson and Jones can hope for is a spot on the practice squad.

Safety

AP Photo/Mark Zaleski

Roster locks: Kevin Byard, Amani Hooker, Matthias Farley On the bubble: Dane Cruikshank, Maurice Smith, Tedric Thompson, Reggie Floyd, Brady Breeze, Briean Boddy-Calhoun We used to have Cruikshank as a near-lock, but he has missed a significant amount of time in training camp, which we assume is due to injury. The signing of Tedric Thompson was an eye-opener, as his experience makes us believe he's more than just a bottom-of-the-roster addition. If the Titans only carry four here, Thompson could very well beat out Cruikshank for a spot.

Kicker

Syndication: The Tennessean

Roster locks: None On the bubble: Sam Ficken, Tucker McCann It's anyone's guess who will win the competition here. Since Ficken was signed, he and McCann have pretty much run even, with Ficken having the slight advantage as far as practice field goal percentages are concerned. We remain hopeful that this isn't it for the team's kicker competition, though.

Punter

AP Photo/Rusty Costanza

Roster locks: Brett Kern On the bubble: James Smith Kern will be the Titans' punter once again, and we hope for the rest of his career. We normally wouldn't subscribe to keeping a punter on the practice squad, but in the age of COVID-19, keeping Smith as an emergency punter makes at least some sense.

Long Snapper

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Roster locks: Morgan Cox On the bubble: None Cox goes unchallenged. He's an All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowler and solidifies a position where Tennessee had some issues in 2020.

1

1