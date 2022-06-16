Titans rookies marvel at Derrick Henry’s size: ‘That’s a big human’

Mike Moraitis
·2 min read
For the first time since being drafted by the Tennessee Titans, quarterback Malik Willis and running back Hassan Haskins both got their first in-person look at Henry while on the field at mandatory minicamp.

And, as is the case with most people who come across Henry in real life, they were dumbfounded at just how big the hulking 6-foot-3, 237-pound running back is.

“That’s a big human, dude,” Willis said with a smile, per FOX Nashville’s Jill Jelnick. “I just thought he was huge. I was like, ‘dang, I see why he’s stiff-arming people and all that.’ That’s what’s up, though, he’s on my team.”

“He’s big. I thought I was pretty big but he’s a large guy, I’m not going to lie,” Haskins said, via Mickey Ryan of 104.5 The Zone. “It’s crazy. I’ve never seen anything like that. He’s so big and so fast, it’s ridiculous.”

The good news for Tennessee’s rookies is that they don’t have to tackle Henry, who often tosses grown men like rag dolls.

“Derrick’s obviously built differently,” quarterback Ryan Tannehill said. “Not a lot of guys walking around on planet Earth looking like Derrick. Obviously the things he can do are next level in a lot of different areas, so it’s always fun to see what he’s doing out there, and obviously the people love it.”

