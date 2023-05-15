Titans rookie RB Tyjae Spears: No ACL, no problem at rookie minicamp

Coming out of Tulane, running back Tyjae Spears made for one of the most electrifying prospects in the 2023 NFL draft. Spears brought speed, breathtaking agility and instant acceleration out of cuts.

Despite his impressive game film and dynamic athleticism, Spears wasn’t selected until the middle of the third round, No. 81 overall, by the Tennessee Titans. One reason for the fall: Spears reportedly lacks an ACL in one of his knees. It’s the result of two prior tears, as well as a loss of cartilage and early-stage arthritis. The apparently chronic condition could limit Spears’ durability.

Spears made his Titans debut over the weekend at the team’s rookie minicamp. The swift rookie downplayed any concerns over his knee.

“I was out there,” Spears said after the weekend session. “I did everything. So, I feel perfectly fine. Nothing wrong with me. I’m healthy.”

Reporters pressed Spears several times about the knee condition. He showed some frustration but responded,

“I guess that’s the question that’s going to always pop up,” Spears said. “Like I said, I’m here. They had a lot of faith in me to get me where they got me at. So, I’m healthy, and they know I’m healthy.”

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire